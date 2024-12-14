First ever Job Fair , Education Expo held at Government College of Technology, Hyderabad.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) International Hyderabad Campus organized first ever Job fair and Education Expo at Government College of Technology on Saturday.

The Secretary General Hyderabad Chamber of small traders and Industry (HCSTSI) Furqan Ali talking to media lauded the efforts of ICMA to organize job fair and Education expo in Hyderabad to educate young generation regarding career counseling and business community to open new avenues of trade amicably.

He said that this event was being organized with the collaboration of HCSTSI who will continue its support to strengthen students to find out their bright professional future according to their choice.

The Principal Government Vocational institute Qasimabad Ms Naila Parveen while appreciating efforts of ICMAP said that purpose of setting up vocational stall in job fair was to encourage students particularly female students to get enrolled in vocational institutes by getting admissions in various disciplnes including beautician course, machine embroidery, embroidery to make them self sufficient,

Various vocational training institutes of Hyderabad had setup their stalls in job fair, education expo including Government College of Technology, Hyderabad.

Centre of Excellence / Vocational Training Institute, Kotri.

Government Polytechnic Institute for Women, Latifabad, Hyderabad. Goverment Monotechnic Institute, Kohsar, Hyderabad Government Vocational school for Girls, Pakka Qilla, Hyderabad , Government Vocational Institute for Girls, Afandi Town, Hyderabad ,Vocational Training Center for Girls, Qasimabad, Hyderabad and Vocational Training Center, Latifabad, Hyderabad while industrial side Tughlaq Paper Mill, Diamond Golf City, Maqsood Enterprises and SZ Laser Cutting Pakistan Software House also participated in the exhibition.