- Home
- Pakistan
- First ever Job Fair , Education Expo held at Government College of Technology, Hyderabad.
First Ever Job Fair , Education Expo Held At Government College Of Technology, Hyderabad.
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) International Hyderabad Campus organized first ever Job fair and Education Expo at Government College of Technology on Saturday.
The Secretary General Hyderabad Chamber of small traders and Industry (HCSTSI) Furqan Ali talking to media lauded the efforts of ICMA to organize job fair and Education expo in Hyderabad to educate young generation regarding career counseling and business community to open new avenues of trade amicably.
He said that this event was being organized with the collaboration of HCSTSI who will continue its support to strengthen students to find out their bright professional future according to their choice.
The Principal Government Vocational institute Qasimabad Ms Naila Parveen while appreciating efforts of ICMAP said that purpose of setting up vocational stall in job fair was to encourage students particularly female students to get enrolled in vocational institutes by getting admissions in various disciplnes including beautician course, machine embroidery, embroidery to make them self sufficient,
Various vocational training institutes of Hyderabad had setup their stalls in job fair, education expo including Government College of Technology, Hyderabad.
Centre of Excellence / Vocational Training Institute, Kotri.
Government Polytechnic Institute for Women, Latifabad, Hyderabad. Goverment Monotechnic Institute, Kohsar, Hyderabad Government Vocational school for Girls, Pakka Qilla, Hyderabad , Government Vocational Institute for Girls, Afandi Town, Hyderabad ,Vocational Training Center for Girls, Qasimabad, Hyderabad and Vocational Training Center, Latifabad, Hyderabad while industrial side Tughlaq Paper Mill, Diamond Golf City, Maqsood Enterprises and SZ Laser Cutting Pakistan Software House also participated in the exhibition.
Recent Stories
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers discuss reshaping legislative frameworks to promote gender equality2 minutes ago
-
First ever Job Fair , Education Expo held at Government College of Technology, Hyderabad.2 minutes ago
-
Book documenting the National Art Gallery launched12 minutes ago
-
Valuables worth thousands stolen from girls' elementary school in Hassanabdal22 minutes ago
-
Three-day drama festival continues with vibrant performances at PNCA22 minutes ago
-
05-day national polio-eradication drive to begin in AJK from December 1622 minutes ago
-
Danyal, Abbasi attend Christmas celebrations at Muslim League house Rawalpindi32 minutes ago
-
KDA launches park renovation project32 minutes ago
-
Fake robbery drama unveiled; cash restored to rightful owner32 minutes ago
-
Doctors express concern over HIV issue, demand transparent inquiry32 minutes ago
-
Gram growers advised to take extra care in December32 minutes ago
-
Psychological tests conducted for ICT police officers32 minutes ago