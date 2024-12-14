Open Menu

First Ever Job Fair , Education Expo Held At Government College Of Technology, Hyderabad.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

First ever Job Fair , Education Expo held at Government College of Technology, Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) International Hyderabad Campus organized first ever Job fair and Education Expo at Government College of Technology on Saturday.

The Secretary General Hyderabad Chamber of small traders and Industry (HCSTSI) Furqan Ali talking to media lauded the efforts of ICMA to organize job fair and Education expo in Hyderabad to educate young generation regarding career counseling and business community to open new avenues of trade amicably.

He said that this event was being organized with the collaboration of HCSTSI who will continue its support to strengthen students to find out their bright professional future according to their choice.

The Principal Government Vocational institute Qasimabad Ms Naila Parveen while appreciating efforts of ICMAP said that purpose of setting up vocational stall in job fair was to encourage students particularly female students to get enrolled in vocational institutes by getting admissions in various disciplnes including beautician course, machine embroidery, embroidery to make them self sufficient,

Various vocational training institutes of Hyderabad had setup their stalls in job fair, education expo including Government College of Technology, Hyderabad.

Centre of Excellence / Vocational Training Institute, Kotri.

Government Polytechnic Institute for Women, Latifabad, Hyderabad. Goverment Monotechnic Institute, Kohsar, Hyderabad Government Vocational school for Girls, Pakka Qilla, Hyderabad , Government Vocational Institute for Girls, Afandi Town, Hyderabad ,Vocational Training Center for Girls, Qasimabad, Hyderabad and Vocational Training Center, Latifabad, Hyderabad while industrial side Tughlaq Paper Mill, Diamond Golf City, Maqsood Enterprises and SZ Laser Cutting Pakistan Software House also participated in the exhibition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Education Job Young Hyderabad Chamber Qasimabad Kotri Women Media Event Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

45 minutes ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

3 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

6 hours ago
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

7 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

7 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

10 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan