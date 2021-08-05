First ever kidney transplant was successfully conducted at MIKD

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A team of doctors successfully conducted first ever six hours long kidney transplant of a local at Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) on Thursday.

The Hospital sources told APP that Muhammad Waqar, 42 undergone kidney transplant which was donated by his 36 years old wife Ghazala.

The sources informed that the team led by MKID chief Dr Ali Imran Zaidi and comprising on Dr Salman Arshad, Dr Tanvir Ul Haq, Dr Salman Imtiaz, Dr Tanzeel, Rashid Asghar, Dr Saleem Saleemi, Dr Saeed Ullah Khan and paramedics succeeded in getting the landmark achievement.

Both the husband and wife are stable after the surgery, they said and added that MIKD was likely to conduct 24 Renal transplant within a year and if philanthropists extended financial assistance, the number could reach to 50.

The Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) granted approval to MIKD two months back in May and privately transplantation of kidney costs Rs 50 lac, the sources disclosed.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Multan Division, Javed Akhter Mahmmod visited the Hospital to inquire about the health the couple.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar was monitoring the health reforms personally and it was top priority of the provincial govt to extend easy access of health facilities to masses.

He congratulated the team of surgeons which conduct the transplant and added that transplant facility at MIKD would give a new lease of life to the people. The kidney transplant will discourage the mafia involved in illegal business of transplant, he maintained.

Head of the surgical team, Dr Ali Imran Zaidi informed that the Hospital would provide free medicine to patient for one year while donor will also be kept under observation.