First ever lady DPO of KP assumes charge at Lower Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Sonia Shamroz, the first ever District Police Officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took charge of her new assignment at Lower Chitral district on Thursday.

Sonia Shamroz, a grade-18 PSP Officer, who had recently returned from Britain after attaining fellowship certificate, was appointed DPO Lower Chitral. Hailing from district Abbottabad, she had also served as Principal in Police Training Center Mansehra.

In 2013, she was appointed as ASP after she cleared the CSS exam and served as Additional Superintendent of Police, Abbottabad. She completed her word level course in Britain on violence against women and domestic disputes.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the police presented salute to their new DPO. She later went to the Martyrs' memorial and laid a wreath to commemorate their services for the country.

She stressed the police force to adopt a much polite attitude with the general public and go every extent to help them out.

Talking to this scribe, Sonia Shamroz said she was proud of being appointed as the first female DPO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said women were performing in security services all over the world adding she too would utilize all her energies to serve her people.

She said though as a lady police officer the task of dealing with matters in the entire district was not easy but she would prove herself a best police officer with her performance. She said she got a chance to serve the people of Chitral and it was an honor for her entire family.