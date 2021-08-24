First ever liver transplant surgery of children performed at GIMS

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Successful liver transplant surgeries of two children were performed at Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences, Gambat, Khairpur.

Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Director, Dr.

Rahim Bakhash Buatti talking to media on Tuesday said that a 4-year old boy Mavia from Karachi and a 15-month old infant from Okara were operated at hospital free of charge.

Dr. Rahim informed that livers transplant usually costs Rs 5 million but these surgeries were performed without any charges. He said the livers were donated by children's mothers.