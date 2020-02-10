UrduPoint.com
First Ever Media Workshop On Modi's Hindutva Begins Tomorrow

Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:58 PM

The workshop has been organized by PBA under the guidance and supervision of DirectorGeneral PBC Samina Waqar in collaboration with the Pakistan Television (PTV)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) For the first time, a four-day comprehensive media trainingworkshop on the most sensitive top "MODI'S HINDUTVA POLICTY, BLEEDINGKASHMIR, and RESPONSE OF PAKISTANI MEDIA" will begin at Pakistan BroadcastingAcademy (PBA) here on Monday.The workshop has been organized by PBA under the guidance and supervision of DirectorGeneral PBC Samina Waqar in collaboration with the Pakistan Television (PTV), AssociatedPress of Pakistan (APP) and the National Press Club (NPC), and the objective is to bring intolimelight the evolving critical geo-strategic situation in the region and to come out with acollective national response by all official and private media organizations.

Professionals drawn from Radio Pakistan's countrywide network, PTV, APP as well as nationalmedia will attend the workshop.Prominent experts including former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit,Chairperson South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) Maria Sultan, APHC leader MishalMalik, Editor Kashmir Times Abid Abbasi will throw light on the topic while instructors includeController news (ret) Mahmood Riazuddin, Director News ptv Fayyaz Ahmed Warraich andPrincipal PBA Mohammad Tariq Chaudhry.AJK President Sardar Masood Khan is expected to be the chief guest while chairmanparliamentary Kashmir committee Syed Fakhr Imam is likely to preside the closing ceremony onThursday.

