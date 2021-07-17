UrduPoint.com
First Ever Miyawaki Forest Enters Into Final Stages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

First ever Miyawaki forest enters into final stages

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The first ever 'Miyawaki forest' of South Punjab has been entered into final stages in city of Saints.

Special Coordinator to Chief Minister on price control, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari and Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood planted first sapling in the Miyawaki forest here on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, Haji Javed Ansari said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)-led government has made the tree-plantation as the part of its national policy.

He said that Prime Minister's 10 billion tree tsunami programme was a game changer and urged masses to cooperate with government by planting a sapling of their part.

He hailed divisional administration and PHA over tree plantation in the city on large scale.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that 6500 trees were being planted at Miyawaki forest consisted on six kanal land into Linear park Vehari road as Rs 6.63 million would be spent on Miyawaki forest.

He informed that 29,225 trees were being planted at five Miyawaki forests consisted on 26 Kanal land in the city and PHA was given task to establish the Miyawaki forests.

He said that local prepared trees and fruit trees would be planted in Miyawaki forests.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua said that Miyawaki forests would work as lungs for the city and it would also help to reduce pollution and temperature.

Director General PHA Shafqat Raza was also present.

