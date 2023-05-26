First-ever mock exam on extended talks pattern held for doctors

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :As many as 50 candidates of The Fellow of College of Physicians and Surgeons (FCPS ) part-II appeared in the first-ever mock examination conducted in an extended talk format which facilitates learning and involves students being given the time to explore and deepen their ideas.

The mock exam was organized in collaboration with the gynae & obstetrics department of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan regional centre on Friday.

Senior consultants from NMU, MASH Medical College, Bakhtawar Amin Medical & Dental College, Quaid-i-Azam Medical College, Sahiwal Medical College, Rahim Yar Khan Medical College, DG Khan Medical College, CMH Medical College and other colleges of South Punjab took part as examiners.

Whereas, Dr Nabila Atta Ullah, Dr Aamara Sahar, Dr Sajjad Masood, Dr Shagufta Tabassum and Dr Munazza Khalid were the prominent examiners.

Pro VC NMU, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani thanked all the organizers for holding the mock exam on this pattern first time in the region.

The candidates termed the exam very useful and felicitated Dr Mehnaz for ordaining the exams.

It is worth mentioning here that the exam involves students engaging in discussion, or explaining their thinking rather than providing one-word answers.