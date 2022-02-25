First-ever modern Investigation & Monitoring Cell set up in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana inaugurated the Police Investigation and Monitoring Cell here on Friday.

He said it was the second such Cell in Punjab and the first one in Sargodha region, which would help improve the quality of investigation and remove complexities involved in it.

He said that the cell establishment would not only help in timely preparation of challans but also enhance the capacity of investigating officers.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Ahmed, briefing the PRO, said that in the cell, nine inspectors, two sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors and four constables had been posted, while a head constable was also posted in each police station to assist the investigating officers.

The DPO said that before the cell establishment, the challan submission rate was 50 per cent, which had now reached over 70 per cent.

In-charge Investigation and Monitoring Cell DSP Muhammad Riaz and DSP Legal Qasim Hayat were also present.