First ever national security policy to be presented before NSC on Monday: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had summoned the National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Monday.

The first-ever national security policy in the country's history, would be presented before the NSC meeting for the final approval, the minister said in a tweet on Sunday.