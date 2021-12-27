UrduPoint.com

First Ever National Security Policy To Be Presented Before NSC On Monday: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had summoned the National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Monday.

The first-ever national security policy in the country's history, would be presented before the NSC meeting for the final approval, the minister said in a tweet on Sunday.

