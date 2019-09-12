UrduPoint.com
First Ever Open Katchery Held In Bajaur Tribal District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

BAJAUR, Sept.12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Federal and provincial governments were making all out efforts for the development of remote and backward areas of the tribal districts and huge amounts are being spent for the purpose.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud  while speaking at open Kutchery held by the district administration at Memola area in Barang tehsil, the remote region of Bajaur on Thursday.

Senior officials of the district administration, assistant commissioner Habibullah Khan Wazir and PTI MPA Engr Ajmal Khan were among those present.

Officials of various line department, tribal elders and residents of the area have also attendant the event, the first such gathering in the history of the region.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the open kutchery is being held with the directives of provincial government to know about the problems of locals.

He said both the federal and provincial governments are interested in the development of remote and backward areas of the region by launching mega development schemes in the area.He said that it fact that these remote and backward areas of the district have been ignored in development schemes in the past. However, the provincial and federal governments have decided to ensure basic facilities to the people of these areas.

He said the time is near when the people of these areas will enjoy basic and modern civic facilities. Earlier, the people inform the officials about the main and core issues of the region.They thanked the provincial government and the district administration for arranging open Kutchery in the region.

