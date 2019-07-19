First ever PA elections in merged districts of FATA tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all arrangements to hold the first ever elections on 16 Provincial Assembly seats in merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As many as 313 candidates would be in the run for the elections, taking place on Saturday.

According to available data, a total 2,801,834 voters including 1,130,529 female voters and 1,671,305 male voters would use their right of vote in the historical elections.

According to updated electoral rolls, in PK-100 Bajaur-I total voters 156,237, Male voters 94,937 and female voters 61,300, PK-101 Bajaur-II, total voters 161,047, male voters 94,349 and female voters 66,698, PK-102 Bajaur-II total voters 216,719, male voters 125,358 and female voters 91,361, PK-103 Mohmand –I total voters 110,477, male voters 68,469, female voters 42,008, PK-104 Mohmand-II total voters 170,022, male voters 106,749, female voters 63,273, PK-105 Khyber-I total voters 167, 484, male voters 94,514, female voters 72,970, PK-106, Khyber-II total voters 148,470, male voters 82,818, female voters 65,652, PK-107, Khyber-III total voters 216,133, male voters 123,683, female voters 92,450, PK-108, Kurram-I total voters 172,897, male voters 99,534, female voters 73,363, PK-109, Kurram-II total voters 187, 844, male voters 105,284, female voters 82,560, PK-110, Orakzai total voters 196,436, male voters 110,741, female voters 85,695, PK-111, North Waziristan-I total voters 141,053, male voters 92,845, female voters 48,208, PK-112, North Waziristan-II total voters 179,124, male voters 117,811, female voters 61,313, PK-113, South Waziristan-1 total voters 218,835, male voters 122,197, female voters 96,638, PK-114, South Waziristan-II total voters 167,994, male voters 115,572, female voters 52,422 and PK-115, ex Frontier Regions total voters 191,062, male votes 116444, female voters 74,618.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has provided election material to the Returning Officers(ROs) according to their demands including stationery packs, polling bags, ballot boxes, screened-off compartments, marking aid stamps, official code mark stamps, placards and tamper-evident bags.

According to section 59 (12) of the elections Act 2017, surveillance cameras would be installed at each highly sensitive polling station declared as such by District Returning Officers.

The ECP has also directed for installation of CCTV cameras at all 1,897 polling stations.