First Ever Painting Competition On "Heritage & Culture" To Be Held On Oct 26

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The first ever painting competition titled "Heritage and Culture" would be held on October 26 in Lahore Fort by Adorn in collaboration with Walled City of Lahore Authority.

According to announcement this event will be a mega one day event with lots of parallel activities during the day from 9 am to 10 pm. Painting competition will be followed by a mega musical concert, The entry and participation in contest are free. The competition would be held in two categories professionals and amateurs. Cash prizes would be given to top three of both categories along with shields and certificates. The organizers have invited students of all the educational institutions and management to participate in the competition.

Pakistan's cultural heritage includes�archaeological sites, stupas,�forts,�shrines, tombs, buildings, residences, monuments and places of worship.�It is not only the ancient sites and historic monuments, but equally the historic urban cores, stretched from the peaks of the Khyber in the farthest north to the southern-most edge of the mighty river Indus � Peshawar, Multan, Thatta and Karachi and scores of other living cities with their historic environments, all valuable in our search for, and understanding of our cultural diversity.