First-ever Pak-China Food Festival soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :President of All Pakistan Chinese and Overseas Youth Federation, Aasma Ismail Butt on Monday said the Federation would organize the first-ever Pak China Mega Food Festival from it's platform to highlight the cultural cuisine of both friendly nations.

Ms Butt said the festival would have stalls containing traditional foods of Pakistan and China. The purpose of the festival was to further strengthen Pakistan-China friendship by introducing each other's food culture and traditional delights for public awareness.

Aasma Ismail Butt expressed her prayers and best wishes for the success of Pakistan and the Federation at the beginning of the new year 2023.

"We have to work together for the security and development of the country. The decades-long friendship between Pakistan and China is getting deeper and stronger with every passing day," she added.

She said that All Pakistan Chinese and Overseas Youth Federation was standby in the journey of development of the country.

venue and dates of the festival to be announced latter.