First ever Pak women journalist body NWJF organised

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Under the aegis of Lahore Press Club, National Women Journalists Forum (NWJF), the first organisation of women journalists, has been established here, in which oath taking ceremony held at the Lahore Press Club (LPC).

The information secretary of the forum, Sadia Maqbool told APP on the occasion of oath-taking ceremony, that this is the first ever organisation of women journalists.

The body has been organised by noted journalist Tamseela Chishti, Saba Mumtaz, Shazia Saeed and Farzana Iqbal.

Delivering the welcome speech, Senior Vice President Kanwal Naseem said that the women associated with the fourth pillar of the state should start a collective struggle. "We will work for the welfare of the community," she said.

President of NWJF, Farzana Chaudhry mentioned the efforts to solve the problems of women and called it an important effort to solve the problems of women.

Director of Jamaat-e-Islami Falah family center and former secretary general of women wing Aafia Ghani also appreciated the forum and said that the forum would play its due role for women empowerment.

President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry on the occasion, appreciated the efforts of women and said that they have established a powerful organization. He said that a separate block for women, a day care center is the top priority and he expressed his determination to start the work on priority basis for the conveyance from today.

"Women Journalism" certificates and gifts were distributed to all the participants in the ceremony.

