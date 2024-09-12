Open Menu

First-ever Pakistan Cultural Day In Luxembourg On Sep 21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM

First-ever Pakistan Cultural Day in Luxembourg on Sep 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The first-ever Pakistan Cultural Day will be held in Luxembourg on September 21 to introduce the rich traditions of Pakistan in the European country.

Arranged by Pakistan Forum Luxembourg (PFL) at Ehlerange town of Sanem, the event will feature food stalls, arts and crafts, carnival games, live music, and charitable activities, according to a press release.

The attendees will be treated to a variety of traditional Pakistani food stalls, with special dishes. It will showcase handmade arts and crafts, including textiles, pottery and jewellery.

The charity stalls would be set up to raise donations to support various local and international causes.

Moreover, a lively music hour will feature live performances of traditional and modern Pakistani music.

“We are proud to celebrate the first Pakistan Cultural Day in Luxembourg.

This event is an exciting opportunity for the Luxembourg community to explore Pakistan’s rich culture through food, art, and music while also supporting important charitable causes,” said Saad Siddiqui, a representative of Pakistan Forum Luxembourg.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Luxembourg September Textile Event

Recent Stories

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

4 minutes ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

7 minutes ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

22 hours ago
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

22 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

22 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan