First Ever Pakistani Pavilion Inaugurated At Eurasia Summit In Istanbul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The first ever Pakistani Pavilion was inaugurated at the Eurasian Higher Education Summit (EURI) in Istanbul on Wednesday to brief the visitors about academic and exchange programs.

The Pakistani Pavilion was set up under the auspices of Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP).

During this three day event, a 34 members Pakistani delegation from 20 Pakistani universities would brief about the various academic programs and explore opportunities of collaboration, student and faculty exchange and joint academic programs.

Haldun Goktas, Deputy President Higher Education Council, Prof Dr Mustafa Aydin President Euras, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary Coordinator General COMSTECH, Chairman APSUP Prof. Dr. Ch. Abdul Rehman, Nauman Aslam Consul General Pakistan Istanbul along with Pakistani delegation inaugurated the Pakistani Pavilion.

Speaking on the occasion, they lauded efforts of APSUP for undertaking practical steps to promote a positive image of Pakistan at this important international forum.

Prof. Dr. Ch. Abdul Rehman extended thanks to all the 34 members of the Pakistani delegation for their cooperation and participation.

University of Lahore, Superior University, University of Faisalabad, University of Sialkot, University of Management and Technology and Institute of business Management have set up booths at the Pakistani Pavilion.

EURI is an annual largest international higher education event in Eurasia, provides a great networking and academic partnership opportunities for higher education institutions and other stakeholders in the international higher education sector coming from all around the world.

This year it has provided an opportunity to the more than 2000 delegates from 2000 universities to learn from one another's best practices and experiences.

During the visit to Turkiye, the Pakistani delegation also expressed solidarity with earthquake affected people.

The delegation also visited leading Turkish universities and collaborative agreements were signed with leading international universities.

The Pakistani delegation was comprised of Mian Imran Masood Vice Chancellor University of South Asia, Dr. Abdul Basit President Preston University, Prof. Dr. Waseem Qazi President Iqra University, Muhamamd Anwar Dar Chairman Gift University, Prof. Dr. Sumaira Rehman Rector Superior University, Prof. Dr Asif Raza Rector University of Management and Technology, Khalid Amin Chancellor Indus University, Dr. Aurangzeb khan vice chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Dewan University , Asim Nazir Rector Institute of South Punjab, Haider Amin Chairman board of Governors University of Faisalabad, Faisal Manzoor Chairman Board of Governors University of Sialkot, Muhamamd Rehan Younas, President International Institute of Science, Art and Technology, Prof. Dr. Shahid Qureshi Rector Gift University, Murtaza Noor Executive Director APSUP, Ayesha Zahid Executive Director Superior University, Nabhan Shah Karim Head of Marketing and Communication, Institute of Business Management and representatives of University of Lahore, Iqra University and University of Sialkot.

