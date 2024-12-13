Open Menu

First Ever Pink Games, Meena Bazaar Announced For Women

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 09:28 PM

First ever Pink Games, Meena Bazaar announced for women

Women of Layyah were set to experience an exciting and groundbreaking event as Ameera Baidar, the first female Deputy Commissioner of Layyah, has announced the launch of the district’s first-ever Pink Games and Meena Bazaar

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Women of Layyah were set to experience an exciting and groundbreaking event as Ameera Baidar, the first female Deputy Commissioner of Layyah, has announced the launch of the district’s first-ever Pink Games and Meena Bazaar.

For the first time in Layyah’s history, all activities in the Pink Games will exclusively feature women participants. The Pink Games will include a variety of competitions and activities such as sports tournaments, fun stalls, poetry recitals, musical evenings, entertainment contests, and cooking challenges. The sporting events will feature hockey, football, volleyball, and badminton matches.

The event will also provide opportunities for skill-building and awareness.

Female staff from various fields, including Sanat Zar, Health Department, and Rescue Services, will offer insights and guidance related to their areas of expertise.

To ensure maximum participation, free transport will be provided to girls coming from the Choubara and Lal Eason Kahror tehsils of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Ameera Baidar expressed her enthusiasm for this initiative, stating that it aims to empower women, showcase their talents, and provide them with a platform to celebrate their skills and creativity in a safe and supportive environment. This historic event was set to mark a significant milestone in promoting women's engagement in cultural and recreational activities in Layyah, she added.

Related Topics

Football Hockey Sports Badminton Women Event All From

Recent Stories

Nearly 99 % bank depositors are protected: DPC Ann ..

Nearly 99 % bank depositors are protected: DPC Annual report discloses

6 minutes ago
 Federal Board organise national conference on exam ..

Federal Board organise national conference on examination system

7 minutes ago
 Court extends physical remand of former senator in ..

Court extends physical remand of former senator in Pak-Arab housing scam

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Regional Training Course concluded

IAEA Regional Training Course concluded

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs mee ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary orders strict measures to combat p ..

Chief Secretary orders strict measures to combat polio non-compliance

2 minutes ago
AIERD Pakistan participates in GLEN Dialogue, Gree ..

AIERD Pakistan participates in GLEN Dialogue, Green Alliance meeting

2 minutes ago
 ATC declares several PTI leaders proclaimed offend ..

ATC declares several PTI leaders proclaimed offenders in May-9 cases

2 minutes ago
 Rs 45 million allocated for renovation of Lahore M ..

Rs 45 million allocated for renovation of Lahore Mor Cricket Ground, Khanewal

2 minutes ago
 First ever Pink Games, Meena Bazaar announced for ..

First ever Pink Games, Meena Bazaar announced for women

2 minutes ago
 EUM gets 13 new programmes NOC

EUM gets 13 new programmes NOC

2 minutes ago
 CPO visits Catholic Church, meets members of Chris ..

CPO visits Catholic Church, meets members of Christian community

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan