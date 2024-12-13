First ever Pink Games, Meena Bazaar announced for women

Women of Layyah were set to experience an exciting and groundbreaking event as Ameera Baidar, the first female Deputy Commissioner of Layyah, has announced the launch of the district’s first-ever Pink Games and Meena Bazaar

For the first time in Layyah’s history, all activities in the Pink Games will exclusively feature women participants. The Pink Games will include a variety of competitions and activities such as sports tournaments, fun stalls, poetry recitals, musical evenings, entertainment contests, and cooking challenges. The sporting events will feature hockey, football, volleyball, and badminton matches.

The event will also provide opportunities for skill-building and awareness.

Female staff from various fields, including Sanat Zar, Health Department, and Rescue Services, will offer insights and guidance related to their areas of expertise.

To ensure maximum participation, free transport will be provided to girls coming from the Choubara and Lal Eason Kahror tehsils of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Ameera Baidar expressed her enthusiasm for this initiative, stating that it aims to empower women, showcase their talents, and provide them with a platform to celebrate their skills and creativity in a safe and supportive environment. This historic event was set to mark a significant milestone in promoting women's engagement in cultural and recreational activities in Layyah, she added.