First-ever Polling Begins In Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

First-ever polling begins in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :First ever polling for sixteen general seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly begins in merged tribal districts on Saturday.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth and peaceful holding of polling in merged areas and 34,497 security personnel including Army, Khasadar, Levy, police, Frontier Corps and Frontier Constabulary have been deployed in the election areas to maintain law and order during electoral process.

Carrying of arms and ammunition besides mobile phones and cameras inside polling stations were banned.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), total number of male voters is 1671308 and female 1130529 in these areas. ECP has established 1896 polling stations including 482 male, 376 female and 1038 combined polling stations. Polling would continue till 5:00 PM without any break.

