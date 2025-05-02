Open Menu

First-ever 'Property Conference And Realtors Awards' To Be Held Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM

First-ever 'Property Conference and Realtors Awards' to be held tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The first-ever 'Property Conference and Realtors Awards' would be held on Wednesday (tomorrow) at Awan-e-Quaid Hall, F-9 Park, Islamabad.

SRH International Pvt. Ltd. would be organizing this prestigious event.

Esteemed guests including Osama Nadeem Qureshi, Chairman Youth Parliament; Fatima Batool, Public Relation Officer(PRO) Ministry of Housing and Works, Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator, Inter-University Consortium and Muneeb, Manager HR at D. Watson among others are expected to attend the event.

Notable speakers include Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI); Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President, Islamabad Estate Agents Association; Syed Sadat Hussain Shah, Chairman, Lakeshore City Islamabad; Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz Basra, CEO, Capital International Real Estate and Builders; Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Chairman, Fair Deal Marketing; Shafiq Akbar, Imarat Group of Companies; and Usman Jahangeer, General Manager Sales, Legends Enclave.

The event would begin at 1:30 PM.

Qawwali Night is also scheduled at the conclusion of the event.

