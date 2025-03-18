First-ever road safety theme park inaugurated at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) DIG Syed Farid Ali inaugurated the first-ever Road Safety Theme Park at Punjab University’s Institute of education and Research (IER) here on Tuesday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by IER Director Prof. Dr. Abdul Qayyum Chaudhary, SP Atif Shahzad, faculty members, officials, and students. Addressing the gathering, DIG Syed Farid Ali emphasized the importance of road safety, urging motorcyclists and drivers to wear helmets and seat belts to ensure their safety and avoid traffic violations. He also highlighted the significance of obeying traffic signals and working collectively to reduce road accidents. He stated that NH&MP is collaborating with academia to enhance awareness of traffic rules among students.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Qayyum Chaudhary expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with NH&MP, stating that the initiative aims to educate students and the public on road safety. He shared the vision of developing an interactive theme park featuring simulated roads, traffic signals, and pedestrian crossings to provide hands-on learning experiences. He emphasized that without immediate and coordinated efforts, road accidents would continue to claim lives, impacting families and communities.

The event featured various activities, including virtual training sessions for students, to enhance their understanding of traffic rules and safe driving practices.