Open Menu

First-ever Road Safety Theme Park Inaugurated At PU

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 04:40 PM

First-ever road safety theme park inaugurated at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) DIG Syed Farid Ali inaugurated the first-ever Road Safety Theme Park at Punjab University’s Institute of education and Research (IER) here on Tuesday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by IER Director Prof. Dr. Abdul Qayyum Chaudhary, SP Atif Shahzad, faculty members, officials, and students. Addressing the gathering, DIG Syed Farid Ali emphasized the importance of road safety, urging motorcyclists and drivers to wear helmets and seat belts to ensure their safety and avoid traffic violations. He also highlighted the significance of obeying traffic signals and working collectively to reduce road accidents. He stated that NH&MP is collaborating with academia to enhance awareness of traffic rules among students.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Qayyum Chaudhary expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with NH&MP, stating that the initiative aims to educate students and the public on road safety. He shared the vision of developing an interactive theme park featuring simulated roads, traffic signals, and pedestrian crossings to provide hands-on learning experiences. He emphasized that without immediate and coordinated efforts, road accidents would continue to claim lives, impacting families and communities.

The event featured various activities, including virtual training sessions for students, to enhance their understanding of traffic rules and safe driving practices.

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

16 minutes ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

47 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

49 minutes ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

2 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

3 hours ago
 PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan