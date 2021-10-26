The Directorate of Technical Education and Skills Development (DTESD), Gilgit Baltistan in collaboration of TVET Sector Support Programme organized first-ever Rozgar Mela to make young graduates' integral part of GB's economic growth through job placements in leading enterprises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Directorate of Technical Education and Skills Development (DTESD), Gilgit Baltistan in collaboration of TVET Sector Support Programme organized first-ever Rozgar Mela to make young graduates' integral part of GB's economic growth through job placements in leading enterprises.

The event witnessed active participation from trained and well qualified graduates from TVET Sector support Programme who have completed their competency-based training and received their certificates through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), said a press release received here on Tuesday.

Minister for Education of Gilgit Baltistan Raja Azam Khan, representatives of DTESD, Head of FPCCI Capital House Islamabad and EU Delegation to Pakistan Dignitaries and donor delegate visited the job fair to experience the induction process from 4 participating enterprises.

The job fair was followed by a certificate award ceremony to as-many-as 75 CBTA graduates of Government Vocational Training Centre in Skardu.

There was an increasing trend of enrollment of youth in formal education but unfortunately the TVET stream remains a low priority for the youth causing a job mismatch for recruitments in ongoing mega projects like construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam, expansion of KKH, un-explored mineral resources, tourism, trade and commerce and emerging IT sector. Current data suggests more than 400,000 people work in the labourforce (age 15-65) of GB now.

Every year it is estimated that 20,000 more young, men and women will further be added to this total labour force. Due to unavailability of skilled labour, local work force is not actively contributing to or benefiting from the regional economy. The TVET landscape of the region is highly fragmented and has challenges in defining its needs and exploring opportunities.