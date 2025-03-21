First Ever Smog Policy Aims At Combating Environmental Pollution: Minister Kirmani
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Friday that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had introduced the first-ever smog policy to combat environmental pollution and brought all departments together on a single platform to reduce environmental pollution.
He said this while addressing a ceremony organized by the Punjab Forest department in Tehsil Sharqpur (Dahana), district Sheikhupura, on the occasion of the International Forest Day, said a press release issued here.
Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister and in line with the directions of the Senior Provincial Minister, all departments had effectively contributed to this policy.
He said that that planting trees was a noble act, and it was the personal responsibility of every individual to plant at least one tree.
The goal of the Punjab Government was to maintain a pleasant environment to secure the future of the younger generation, he said and added that previous governments failed to take practical steps to control smog.
He said that the Punjab Agriculture department had played a vital role in controlling smog.
The minister said, "5,000 super seeders are being provided to farmers at subsidized rates at a cost of Rs 5 billion and the use of super seeders eliminates the need to burn crop residues."
Punjab Minister for Law & Communications Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth expressed his happiness while seeing children from both private and public schools gathered for a common purpose.
He urged every child to plant a tree at their home, school or university and take care of it. He further stated that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister, efforts were being made to provide the younger generation with a clean and healthy environment through the Smog Control Programme.
The Communication & Works department had allocated 1% of its budget for afforestation, which was a commendable step, he said and added that other departments should follow this example.
