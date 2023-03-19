UrduPoint.com

First Ever South Punjab Literary Festivals Ends Leaving Fond Memories For Art Lovers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

First ever South Punjab literary festivals ends leaving fond memories for art lovers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :First ever South Punjab Literary & Cultural Festival (SPLCF) culminated with different sessions on different forms of literature, including dialogue, poetic sitting, comedy show and qawwali and sufi nights.

A dialogue with living legend singer, Surriya Multanikr and her daughter Rahat Multnaikr was held which was moderated by senior broadcaster, Asif Khan.The role of South Punjab singers in the music industry was reviewed wherein Surriya Multanikr informed that artists of the region brought a good name to the country by their performances especially in abroad.

She and Rahat Bano Multanikr amused the audience with Saraiki songs.An urdu and Saraiki Mushaira was followed by the dialogue was a beautiful blend of two languages poets which included Aziz Akbar Shahid, Jahangir Mukhlis, Aman Ullah Arshad, Nasim Shahid, Nawazish Ali Nadeem,  Makhmoor Qalandri, Amir Sohial, Dr Shakil Patafi and Hatim Baloch read their kalams.It was hosted by  writer and Director DPR Sajjad Jahania.  The audience gave a round of applause to the poets and famed Qawwal, Abid Sher Ali's one and a half hour performance forced them to whirl.

He sang great mystic poet Khawaja Farid kalam besides other poets  which included:  " Kali Kali Zulfoon sy purha hatao, Tajdar-i-Haram ho nigha-i- Karam".

A dialogue with celebrated academician, Dr Anwaar Ahmed and dramatist,Ashar Nadeem Syed  was also organized in another sitting of the festival wherein the latter shed light on Pakistani drama industry ups and down and role of Radio Pakistan in promotion of regional culture on national level. He regretted that mushrooms of private channels started copying stories of Hollywood which changed the subjects of drama culture in the country. He recalled he wrote dramas Chan Grahan and Durya on Cholistan and Hawalis of Multan respectively which gave him  much recognition  In another session, humorist and writer,  Gul-i- Naukhaiz Akhtar shared his views on comedy and humour in  performing art.

Additionally, a comic show by three local artists Ramzan Shahzad, Kausar Bhatti and Razi Bhutto forced the audience to burst into laughter by solo and joint performances.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Music Punjab Abid Sher Ali Ho Cholistan Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

6 hours ago
 Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League ..

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

15 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-r ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-ranking officials

15 hours ago
 US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

16 hours ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.