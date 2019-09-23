UrduPoint.com
First Ever State Of The Art Furniture City To Be Developed In Allama Iqbal

Mon 23rd September 2019

First ever state of the art furniture city to be developed in Allama Iqbal

First ever state of the art furniture citywill be developed over tract of land 150 acres in Allama Iqbal IndustrialCity to support Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) to compete thestandard of international market besides boosting exports manifold andattracting foreign investment for strengthening national economy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) First ever state of the art furniture citywill be developed over tract of land 150 acres in Allama Iqbal Industrial City to support Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) to compete thestandard of international market besides boosting exports manifold andattracting foreign investment for strengthening national economy.Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development andManagement Company (FIEDMC), disclosed this while talking to a delegationof furniture exporters here on Monday at FIEDMC Camp Office.

He said they would provide infrastructure to furniture manufacturersbesides offering all types of solution through one-window operation to helpthem in dealing with Federal and provincial departments.

He said projectsof such important should not be victim of redtapism. He said FIEDMC wouldbe made a facilitation centre for investors too. By launching one windowoperation, they will provide facilities to the investors under oneumbrella. He said there were vast opportunities of investment in variousindustrial sectors and we have to get benefit fully from theseopportunities.

