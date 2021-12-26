First ever tourism program organized in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :The provincial government in collaboration with few non-governmental organizations and a private hotel organized the first ever tourism program in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The official spokesman informed that Hyderabad district administration, Sindh Culture and Tourism Department, Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company, Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) and Indus Hotel collaborated in the activity.

The Sindh Secretary Culture Abdul Raheem Soomro, DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah, Managing Director of STDC Sher Muhammad Mehar and other officials participated in the tour.

The tourists were taken to the eco tourism spot in the Miani forest, mausoleums of Kalhoro and Talpur dynasties, historical markets and residential areas of Hyderabad, Sindh Museum, Besant Hall, Mukhi House, Molana Hasrat Mohani library and Puqqa Qila besides other places.

The tourists were also served traditional foods and were shown the handicrafts.

The spokesman informed that such tour programs would be organized after every fortnight.