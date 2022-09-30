UrduPoint.com

First Ever Transgender Citizens Complaint Management System Launched

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

First ever Transgender Citizens Complaint Management System launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit in collaboration with Ministry of Human Rights launched the country's first ever "Transgender Citizens Complaint Management System" here on Friday.

The Portal would facilitate the transgender citizens to contain incidents of harassment, violence and other issues through swift reporting of crimes on helpline 1099.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Afzal Latif said the initiative would ensure the safety and security of the transgenders and strict action against law violators inflicting harm on one of the most marginalized fraction of the society.

On the occasion, transgender woman rights activist Nayab Ali said, "The Prime Minister's Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights launched the 'Transgender Citizens Complaint Management System' for the transgender community which is a unique and historic step to protect and support the transgenders who will use platform for individuals to complain about their issues and problems.

" She added that the establishment of helpline 1099 would not only encourage transgender people but also increase their self-confidence to fight back all odds and negative factions of the society causing problems for the transgender women.

Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi on this occasion said that this complaint management system would be an important milestone in the development of transgender people and would bring propitious results.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Women All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooper ..

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooperating with other countries to ..

28 minutes ago
 PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in I ..

PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

35 minutes ago
 Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

1 hour ago
 Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

3 hours ago
 realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price o ..

Realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price of PKR 28,999/-

3 hours ago
 United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplo ..

United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.