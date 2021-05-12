UrduPoint.com
First-ever Truck From Uzbekistan Reach Pakistan Under TIR Convention: Abdul Razak Dawood

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that a new milestone has been achieved with the first-ever truck from Uzbekistan reaching Pakistan under the TIR Convention.

This was the result of collaboration between the transport companies of the two sides, said on his twitter account, he said adding this follows the successful shipment of first-ever cargo from Pakistan to Uzbekistan earlier this month.

The Adviser said that this is the beginning of a new era where trucks from both sides will take trade cargo to and from Karachi and Gwadar ports.

