UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First-ever 'Urban Forest' Project Launched At BZU

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:30 PM

First-ever 'Urban Forest' project launched at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader,Jehangir Khan Tareen on Thursday launched the first-ever 'Urban Forest' project of South Punjab at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here.

The project is a joint venture of Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) and World Wild Fund (WWF).

About 11 acres of land has been allocated at the varsity for it while 3660 shady trees including 300 mangoes, 1200 jawa plum trees, 540 orange, 970 mulberry and 650 Arjan trees were planted in the forest.

He termed the urban forest as the biggest forest of public and private universities across the country.

Later,Jehangir Tareen interacted with media persons and said there was a need to take practical steps for the South Punjab province,adding that dream of a separate province would come true soon.

Appreciating the role of Finance minister Shaukat Tarin, he said that it was a balanced budget and would extend relief to masses in days to come.

He underscored the need of planting trees to keep the environment pleasant and added that Lodhran Pilot project was launched to pay back masses of South Punjab.

Mr Tareen pledged to bring South Punjab at par with the rest of the province,adding that if quality education was imparted to the people of the region, they could produce wonderful results.

He brushed aside the rumors of contact with any political party including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Jehangir Tareen and Vice Chancellor BZU Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi planted saplings.

VC BZU and CEO LPP Dr Abdul Saboor also spoke.

WWF representatives, BZU faculty members and other dignitaries also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Education Punjab Shaukat Tarin Budget Jehangir Khan Tareen Orange Lodhran Pakistan Peoples Party Bahauddin Zakariya University Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

31 minutes ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

46 minutes ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

1 hour ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.