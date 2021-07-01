First-ever 'Urban Forest' project launched at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader,Jehangir Khan Tareen on Thursday launched the first-ever 'Urban Forest' project of South Punjab at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here.

The project is a joint venture of Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) and World Wild Fund (WWF).

About 11 acres of land has been allocated at the varsity for it while 3660 shady trees including 300 mangoes, 1200 jawa plum trees, 540 orange, 970 mulberry and 650 Arjan trees were planted in the forest.

He termed the urban forest as the biggest forest of public and private universities across the country.

Later,Jehangir Tareen interacted with media persons and said there was a need to take practical steps for the South Punjab province,adding that dream of a separate province would come true soon.

Appreciating the role of Finance minister Shaukat Tarin, he said that it was a balanced budget and would extend relief to masses in days to come.

He underscored the need of planting trees to keep the environment pleasant and added that Lodhran Pilot project was launched to pay back masses of South Punjab.

Mr Tareen pledged to bring South Punjab at par with the rest of the province,adding that if quality education was imparted to the people of the region, they could produce wonderful results.

He brushed aside the rumors of contact with any political party including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Jehangir Tareen and Vice Chancellor BZU Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi planted saplings.

VC BZU and CEO LPP Dr Abdul Saboor also spoke.

WWF representatives, BZU faculty members and other dignitaries also attended the ceremony.