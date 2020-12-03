UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Ever Water Filtration Plant Inaugurated At Quaid-i-Azam University

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:46 PM

First Ever Water Filtration Plant inaugurated at Quaid-i-Azam University

First ever mega Water Filtration Plant was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah at Girls Hostel Complex QAU on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :First ever mega Water Filtration Plant was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah at Girls Hostel Complex QAU on Thursday.

The water filtration plant has been donated by QAU Alumni Association to facilitate the hostel resident students while the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, (PCRWR), Ministry of Science & Technology supervised the project.

Sharing the main features of the water filtration plant, Secretary General QAU Alumni Association, Murtaza Noor informed that the safe drinking water capacity is 2500 liters per hour equal to 660 gallons per hour removing all types of contaminants and improving aesthetic and physico-chemical quality.

It will reduce the risk of waterborne diseases among students due to consumption of unsafe drinking water and will improve their academic excellence.

Regular maintenance like daily back washing and weekly microbial quality check will help to maintain the Safe Quality of water from this filtration plant. The daily drinking water supply data will also be monitored to assess per day requirements of students hostel.

The Vice Chancellor QAU appreciated the continued contribution of QAU Alumni Association towards its alma mater.

He said that alumni is great asset of this prestigious top ranked institution and QAU would continue to benefit from its alumni.

The senior member of QAU Alumni Association, QAU syndicate members, faculty representatives, officers and employees were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Water Muhammad Ali All From Top

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

5 minutes ago

Covid-19 SOPs compliance week to start from Saturd ..

4 minutes ago

Six Motorcycle Thieves Arrested, Four Stolen Motor ..

4 minutes ago

CTP hold walk to create awareness of polio

4 minutes ago

C.African court rejects ex-president Bozize's elec ..

7 minutes ago

JCP recommends Babar Sattar, Tariq Jahangiri as Is ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.