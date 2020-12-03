First Ever Water Filtration Plant inaugurated at Quaid-i-Azam University

First ever mega Water Filtration Plant was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah at Girls Hostel Complex QAU on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :First ever mega Water Filtration Plant was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah at Girls Hostel Complex QAU on Thursday.

The water filtration plant has been donated by QAU Alumni Association to facilitate the hostel resident students while the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, (PCRWR), Ministry of Science & Technology supervised the project.

Sharing the main features of the water filtration plant, Secretary General QAU Alumni Association, Murtaza Noor informed that the safe drinking water capacity is 2500 liters per hour equal to 660 gallons per hour removing all types of contaminants and improving aesthetic and physico-chemical quality.

It will reduce the risk of waterborne diseases among students due to consumption of unsafe drinking water and will improve their academic excellence.

Regular maintenance like daily back washing and weekly microbial quality check will help to maintain the Safe Quality of water from this filtration plant. The daily drinking water supply data will also be monitored to assess per day requirements of students hostel.

The Vice Chancellor QAU appreciated the continued contribution of QAU Alumni Association towards its alma mater.

He said that alumni is great asset of this prestigious top ranked institution and QAU would continue to benefit from its alumni.

The senior member of QAU Alumni Association, QAU syndicate members, faculty representatives, officers and employees were also present on the occasion.