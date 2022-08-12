First-ever youth employment policy on cards: SAPM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shiza Fatima on Friday announced that the government would launch the first-ever national youth employment policy to address the biggest challenge of unemployment in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shiza Fatima on Friday announced that the government would launch the first-ever national youth employment policy to address the biggest challenge of unemployment in the country.

"Unemployment is the biggest challenge facing by the country for which a comprehensive policy has been formulated and will be launched soon," she said while addressing the Pakistan Youth Convention.

Highlighting the vision of prime minister for youth empowerment, she said 100,000 skill scholarships were being awarded to the youth to boost skilled workforce, which would eventually uplift the industry by bridging demand-supply gap of human resource.

100,000 laptops were also being distributed among universities and college students with allocation of 50 per cent quota for women and special persons, she said, adding empowering the youngsters, especially women was the government's foremost priority.

The SAPM said the national Olympic would be organized to promote games in the country and bring out new talent for representing Pakistan at international level.

She said all-out resources were being used to empower the youth who could play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of Pakistan. Soft loans were being distributed among the youth to promote the entrepreneurial culture in the country, she added.