Open Menu

First Family Gur Festival Held In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM

First family Gur festival held in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Agriculture Departments of Abbottabad and Mardan, in collaboration with Model Farm Services Tuesday organized the inaugural Family Gur (Jaggery) Festival at the Agriculture Department office in Abbottabad.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan inaugurated the event, which attracted significant participation from local farmers, citizens, and women.

Tehsil Chairman Lower Tanawal Junaid Khan Tanoli, Model Farm Services President Rashid Khan, District Agriculture Officers Mardan Amjad Khan and Malik Ijaz from Abbottabad, Field Officer Masood Tanoli, and retired agricultural officials participated in the event.

The festival aimed to encourage local farmers and showcase pure, chemical-free Gur products.

Over 1,200 kg of gur were sold during the event. Additionally, stalls featuring olive oil and seeds for maize and wheat were set up.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Sugar Crops Research Institute, Mardan, Syed Asghar Ali, highlighted that sugarcane is cultivated on 92,000 hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with yields ranging from 560 to 1,000 maunds per hectare under modern farming practices.

"Farmers increasingly prefer jaggery production due to low sugarcane procurement rates", he added.

The initiative was praised by participants, who expressed a commitment to organizing similar events to promote Hazara's agricultural products across the province.

Recent Stories

Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of m ..

Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Languag ..

Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..

10 minutes ago
 Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

10 minutes ago
 NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arr ..

NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by te ..

Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists

28 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting o ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..

40 minutes ago
'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free c ..

'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

55 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police per ..

Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister

UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

2 hours ago
 Brand Finance names ADNOC most valuable brand at $ ..

Brand Finance names ADNOC most valuable brand at $18.9 billion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan