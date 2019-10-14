UrduPoint.com
First-five Prisoners Of Merged Districts Released On Parole

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:40 PM

First-five prisoners of merged districts released on parole

For first time in the history, Parole and Probation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa released five prisoners in the newly merged districts under the supervision of Senior Probation Officer, Faisal Arab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :For first time in the history, Parole and Probation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa released five prisoners in the newly merged districts under the supervision of Senior Probation Officer, Faisal Arab.

The number of alleged accused released by Parole and Probation Department is 5601 while in 2016, the number was 1858 that speaks of the better performance of the department.

The release of alleged accused on probation is saving millions of rupees annually in the provincial exchequer and lessen burden on prisons.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

