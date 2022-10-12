UrduPoint.com

First Fleet Of 20 Coaches From China To Reach Pakistan In October: NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Kiran Imran Dar on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the first fleet of 20 state-of-the-art coaches from China would arrive Pakistan at the end of October 2022

During the question hour, she said Pak Railways procured 230 new passenger coaches from China to provide comfortable journeys to the passengers as per international standards.

She said Pakistan Railways was rigorously perusing ML- 1 project under CPEC to upgrade its track which was delayed during the last four years.

The speed of the train, she said, will increase from 65- 105km/h to 120 - 160km/h. The journey time will be reduced by half after the implementation of this project.

She said the signaling system of 44 stations had been automated by Computer Based Interlocking (CBI) over Shandadpur-Mirpur, Mathelo and Lodhran- Shandara Bagh sections. This has considerably improved punctuality owing to swift operation in the automated section.

