First flight from Greece with relief goods lands at Karachi airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The first relief assistance flight from Greece landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Wednesday, the Foreign Office said.

The consignment was received by Honorary Consul of Greece in Pakistan Ayaz Mohammad Lakhani along with the representatives from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a statement said, "Relief assistance from Greece is welcomed with warmth and gratitude."