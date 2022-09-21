UrduPoint.com

First Flight From Russia With Relief Goods Lands At Karachi Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The first relief assistance flight from Russia landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Wednesday, the Foreign Office said.

The relief goods including food items, tents and water cleaning devices.

The consignment was received by Russian Consul General in Karachi Fedorov Andrey, Adviser to Chief Minister on Relief and Rehabilitation Rasool Bux Chandio, representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Spokesperson Foreign Office Asim Iftikhar said, "The relief assistance from Russia is welcomed with warmth and gratitude."

