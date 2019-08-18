First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The first flight of post Hajj operation arrived at Faisalabad International Airport , on Saturday.

Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Musawwar Khan Niazi received the pilgrims warmly and put garlands around their necks.

Talking to media person on this occasion, the divisional commissioner said the first flight of post Hajj operation arrived in Faisalabad along with 142 pilgrims.

He said the post Hajj operation would be completed by September 14 and more than 1800 pilgrims would be brought to Faisalabad Airport in 13 flights during this period.

Officers of Civil Aviation and Faisalabad Airport were also present on the occasion.