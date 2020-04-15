First flight to bring back Pakistanis from UAE on April 18: Zulfi Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan will start airlifting its stranded citizens from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 18.

The decision was taken during a meeting between the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and the UAE First Secretary Jumma AlKaabi here.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division Moeed Yusuf was also present on the occasion, said a press release.

It was decided during the meeting that the first flight would repatriate Pakistanis from the Emirates on April 18.

Zulfikar Bukhari said a new schedule would be issued after April 18. "All those Pakistanis who are stuck in transit, having expired visas or lost their jobs in the UAE will be given top priority," he added.