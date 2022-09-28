First flood-lit astro turf hockey match to be played on Sept 30

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The first flood-lit astro turf hockey match would be played at Hockey Stadium, Mattital road on September 30 (Friday).

Sports Department Multan in collaboration with District Hockey Association has organized an exhibition match under the directions of Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak for the official launch of the first astro turf hockey stadium, Mati Tal, which was being developed for hockey players and spectators in Multan.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum expressed these views while talking to district sports officer Farooq Latif, President Multan District Hockey Association Zafar Ali Bhatti,International Hockey umpire Kamran Sharif.

He further said that the Astro turf Hockey Stadium was a beautiful architectural masterpiece for hockey fans in Multan.

A hockey match will be played between Commissioner XI Multan and District Hockey Association under Flood lights at 7:30 p.m on September 30, 2022.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak will be the chief guest and he will also participate in the match as a player.

The hockey stadium will be formally made available to the general players and fans soon.