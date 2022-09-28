UrduPoint.com

First Flood-lit Astro Turf Hockey Match To Be Played On Sept 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

First flood-lit astro turf hockey match to be played on Sept 30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The first flood-lit astro turf hockey match would be played at Hockey Stadium, Mattital road on September 30 (Friday).

Sports Department Multan in collaboration with District Hockey Association has organized an exhibition match under the directions of Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak for the official launch of the first astro turf hockey stadium, Mati Tal, which was being developed for hockey players and spectators in Multan.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum expressed these views while talking to district sports officer Farooq Latif, President Multan District Hockey Association Zafar Ali Bhatti,International Hockey umpire Kamran Sharif.

He further said that the Astro turf Hockey Stadium was a beautiful architectural masterpiece for hockey fans in Multan.

A hockey match will be played between Commissioner XI Multan and District Hockey Association under Flood lights at 7:30 p.m on September 30, 2022.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak will be the chief guest and he will also participate in the match as a player.

The hockey stadium will be formally made available to the general players and fans soon.

Related Topics

Hockey Multan Sports Flood Road September P

Recent Stories

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US ..

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social medi ..

27 minutes ago
 "I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

55 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

1 hour ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

1 hour ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.