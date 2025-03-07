First Friday Of Ramadan Observed With Religious Reverence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Muslims across the country and around the globe observed the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan with great reverence, devotion and prayers.
The occasion holds immense spiritual significance as it marks the beginning of a month-long journey of self-purification, worship, and charity.
Mosques were filled with worshippers offering special prayers for peace, prosperity, and protection—both for Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah.
Religious scholars, during their sermons (Khutbas), emphasized the importance of seeking forgiveness, engaging in acts of kindness, and strengthening one’s connection with Allah.
"Ramadan is a time for self-discipline and self-improvement, and the first Jummah serves as a reminder to set pure intentions for the coming weeks," said Imam during his Friday sermon to the people gathered for prayer at the picturesque Faisal Mosque at the foothills of Margallas.
Thousands faithful gathered at the grand mosque, seeking Allah’s mercy and committing themselves to worship and charity.
Among them was Ayub, a young devotee, who offered his first Jummah prayer of Ramadan at the Faisal Mosque.
“I feel truly blessed to be here today,” he said.
“This Ramadan, I intend to engage in more acts of charity and worship to seek Allah’s rewards.
”
The significance of Jummah in islam is deeply rooted in history. It is believed to be the day when Prophet Adam (AS) was created and later expelled from Jannah.
Several key events in Islamic history, including the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Madinah and the decisive Battle of Badr, also took place on a Friday. Due to its importance, the Jummah prayer is considered equivalent to the five daily obligatory prayers, and missing it without a valid reason is regarded as a sin.
Women also observed the blessed occasion in their homes, offering prayers and engaging in religious gatherings. Aasia, a newlywed housewife, marked her first Jummah of Ramadan with her in-laws.
“It is a special day for me. I prayed alongside my mother-in-law and sister-in-law, and together, we contributed to purchasing food rations for underprivileged families,” she said.
“May Allah accept our good deeds,” she added with a heartfelt prayer.
Islamic teachings emphasize that Jummah is a day of forgiveness, with Allah Almighty multiplying the rewards for good deeds performed on this day.
The first Friday serves as a powerful reminder of the values that define this sacred month, encouraging believers to seek closeness to Allah through prayer, charity, and acts of kindness.
