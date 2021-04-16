First Friday Of Ramazan Observed As "Youm-i-Toba'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :First Friday of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak was marked as repentance and forgiveness day ( Youm-i-Toba and Astaghfar ) in the city like other parts of the country to seek mercy for Allah Almighty against COVID-19 outbreak.

It was observed on the appeal of president, Dr Arif Alvi to religious scholars, prayer leaders and commoners to seek pardon from Allah Almighty for getting rid of global pandemic.

Faithfuls thronged the mosques to offer prayers followed by prayers with teary eyes for clemency against all the challenges faced by the country specially coronavirus.

Big congregations of Juma prayers were held at Shahi Eidgah, Khanewal road. Eidgah Multan Cantt, Jamya Anwalul Aloom, Jamya Mosque, Khair ul Madaras, Faizan-i- Madina mosque, new Multan, tombs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya, Hazart Shah Rukn-i-Alam, Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed, Jalal Mosque Gulgasht and hundreds of other mosques.

Stringent security arrangements were made for Friday Prayers in the city.