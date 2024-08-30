First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

The first furniture exhibition started at Centaurus Mall from August 30 to September 1, inaugurated by Ajmal Baloch, President All Pakistan Traders Association was organized by Winsome Marketing and Production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The first furniture exhibition started at Centaurus Mall from August 30 to September 1, inaugurated by Ajmal Baloch, President All Pakistan Traders Association was organized by Winsome Marketing and Production.

He said such exhibitions will promote Pakistani products. Furniture manufactured in Pakistan is of international standards,said a press release.

He said Pakistan's foam industry is also highly developed and produces high quality products. We should also focus on export priorities for this industry. Pakistani furniture and foam industry can make a place in the global market.

High-end furniture designs and variety are on display. The exhibition was attended by diplomats, corporate, chambers and people from various walks of life.GM Sales & Marketing Multiform Asim, and distributor Multiform were also present at the exhibition.