First geodetic reference point Installed in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A pivotal milestone has been achieved under the ambit of the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project with the successful installation of the first geodetic reference point in District Hafizabad.

According to details this significant achievement ushers in a new era of precision in land measurements and calculations, bolstering urban planning, construction, and infrastructure development initiatives.

Project Director, Asim Saleem, told that the geodetic reference point, established through meticulous efforts and advanced technology, holds paramount importance as it serves as a foundation for accurate and reliable land surveying and mapping activities.

He said these reference points, often referred to as control points, play an indispensable role in ensuring the utmost precision in measuring distances, angles, and elevations.

He said Land surveyors and urban planners rely on these well-defined reference positions to facilitate the creation of comprehensive maps, delineation of legal land boundaries, and execution of vital infrastructure projects.

This precision is of the essence in guaranteeing seamless urban development, construction projects, and land measurement undertakings.

The Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project's dedication to meticulous detail and state-of-the-art technology aligns with the modern demands of urbanization and development.

The newly established reference point not only signifies accuracy in measurements but also reinforces the project's commitment to enhancing urban planning and land management.

Mr. Asim Saleem, Project Director, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The installation of the inaugural geodetic reference point is a testament to our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology for sustainable urban development.

This achievement marks a significant step forward in our endeavor to establish a robust spatial information infrastructure that underpins our vision for a well-planned and technologically advanced urban landscape." The successful installation of the geodetic reference point reinforces the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project's dedication to innovation, precision, and excellence in urban development.