First global web business news in 'Memoni Language' starts from Pakistan

The first global web business news in 'Memoni Language' for 1.8 million Memon population in South Asia and Africa will be getting their business news from Pakistan covered in "Vyapar Samachar".

The daily news roundup will be available in Memoni language on RINSTRA's digital platform, said a press release issued on Friday.

TNN and RINSTRA are also producing a business show with the community's business leaders featured in the weekly show "Vyapar Mukhiya".

The weekly one on one show, highlights the professional and personal struggle of business leaders in the Memon community.

Vyapar Samachar/Mukhiya include great stories of inspiration for the youth to follow the footsteps of the great minds of our times.

Pakistan's most prominent entrepreneurial community is the Memon Community.

It has been admired for its business acumen, enterprising spirit, grit and patience, honesty and philanthropic inclination.

The community is involved in multiple businesses including, Textile, Banking, Shipping, Fertilizer, Chemical, food, and Power & Oil.

The Business News "Vyapar Samachar" aims to represent the Memon community in Pakistan particularly and in South Asia and Africa in general, which plays a key role in the business environment of Pakistan.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Television News Network (TNN) Sattar Habib said "It was my dream to start the first Memon News Channel in the World and with this partnership "we have laid the foundation stone for this unique genre of information to originate from Pakistan.

" He further said, "With news in Memoni language, "we are serving the global Memon community." This will enhance regional integration, understanding across borders and a sense of belonging with each other. The business news will encourage credible and timely news flow to the global citizens of the community.

Chairman of RINSTRA and Vice President DICE Foundation USA Dr. Adil Akhtar said, "the mission of RINSTRA is to promote the entrepreneurial culture in Pakistan, the best way to do so is to engage and showcase the success stories from Pakistan.

The Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RINSTRA Amir Jahangir said, "Pakistan has great stories to tell the world, it is not just the politics and the war on terror related issues that occupy the global news space in the context of Pakistan, but a country of more than 220 million people has more to do with its people, culture, business, finance and economic development related issues.

"We are confident that "Vyopar Samachar" will become the torch bearer of Pakistan's economic agenda first within the business community and then across the globe."