First Government In History Which Contrary To Tradition, Demands From The Allies On A Daily Basis. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 12:55 PM

First government in history which contrary to tradition, demands from the allies on a daily basis. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

We are political people and it is our right to keep our political future in mind. If the government continues in this manner then the party will have to take important decisions immediately. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022) Deputy Leader PML-Q Khawaja Rameez has said that this is the first government in history which, contrary to tradition, makes demands from allies on a daily basis.

He said that the alliance of PML-Q with PTI was in the wider national interest.

Despite the opposition of the workers, promises were being kept with PTI. He said that the opposition had several times offered the Chief Ministership to the Chaudhry brothers. We are political people. It is our basic privilege to consider our political future.

