LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The first graduation ceremony for FIA's recruit course held at the Motorway

Police Training College in Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

A total of 98 officers from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) participated

in the six-month training programme.

Addressing on the occasion, Commandant of the Training College, Sheikhupura,

Syed Farid Ali, remarked that FIA officers represent the country at airports,

being the first point of contact for individuals entering and leaving Pakistan.

He emphasized that FIA officers were not only ambassadors of Pakistan but

also the face of nation. He expressed confidence that the newly trained officers

would perform their duties with dedication and integrity, bringing honour to the

country.

FIA Additional Director Kashif Mustafa and Deputy Commandant of the Training

College, Imdadullah Shahid, also spoke on the occasion.

In the six-month course, Mahnoor Malik secured the overall first position, while

Daniyal got second place. Muhammad Shehbaz was named Best in Parade,

with Muhammad Ehtesham as the second Best in Parade. Mahnoor Malik also

received the Best in Academics award, with Zulqarnain taking the second position.

Wajid Ali was recognized as Best in Discipline, and Israr Ali secured the second

Best in Discipline position.

At the conclusion of ceremony, Commandant Training College Syed Farid Ali,

along with FIA Additional Director and Deputy Commandant Training College,

gave away certificates and shields to the graduating officers.