First graduation ceremony of IRI held at IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :First Graduation Ceremony of Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) was held at the Faisal Masjid Campus on Wednesday in which certificates were more than one hundred scholars were awarded postdoctoral international fellowship certificates. The scholars who got postdoctoral degrees were hailing from Pakistan Maldives, Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan.

In the ceremony, certificates were also conferred in the categories of Postgraduate Training on Academic Research and Scientific Writing and Undergraduate Training on Research and Technical Writing.

Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, Secretary General, World Muslim Congress was the chief guest of the graduation ceremony, while Prof. Dr Hathal Hamoud Alotabi, President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Chairman Council of Islamic Research Institute was Chair of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by a galaxy of renowned Islamic researchers, scholars and intellectuals including Dr. S.M Zaman former Vice Chancellor AIOU, former Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology and former Vice President (A&F) of IIUI and Former Director General of Islamic Research Institute.

It was also attended by Prof. Dr Ahmed Shujah Syed Vice President Research and Enterprises, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khalid Masud, former Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology and former Director General of IRI, Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rehman, former Vice President IIUI/former Director General of Dawah academy, former Professor of IRI and Director of Seerah Chair at AIOU, Directors General, Deans, Directors, professors, Present and former scholars of IRI, officers and officials of IRI and IIUI, IRI Postdoctoral Fellows, IRI Under Graduates and post Graduate research fellows.

During the ceremony, awards and medals were also distributed in various categories for the present and former scholars of IRI, authors of IRI Books and editors of IRI journals. IRI performance award for the present and former officials of IRI and IIUI was also given.

The ceremony also acknowledged the contribution of the faculty members and scholars in the research activities of IRI.

In the ceremony, Paigham-e Pakistan medals were also bestowed among the young scholars who have contributed in the social reconstruction of Pakistani society through Paigham-e Pakistan and allied initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Raja Zafar ul Haq said that the IRI has always been at the forefront of promoting Islamic social reform and the reconstruction of society.

He added that notably, the recent initiative of Paigham-e-Pakistan, which has provided our nation with a platform to unite on a peace narrative, deserves immense praise.

"I hope that the Islamic Research Institute and the IIUI will continue their journey and expand the scope of these training programs, benefiting an even greater number of individuals and fostering unity and harmony in our society", he said.

In his address, President, IIUI, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi congratulated the IRI on achieving another milestone. He said character building of youth is the need of the hour and the role of universities is imperative in this regard. He stressed upon educational institutions that they should follow the lines and initiatives IRI has initiated.

The IIUI President said that it is the age of social media and we must nurture our youth to use it positively as a well-informed youth blended with Islamic teachings and values can pave the way for a stable and peaceful society.

He also apprized of the University's strategic plan and its mentionable achievements in the ranking across the world. He stressed upon the teachers to adopt the advanced methodologies and modern ways of teaching.

Earlier, Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq, Director General IRI presented the progress report of IRI and its post-doctoral fellowship. He briefed about the history of IRI and its activities and initiatives of the institute.

He said that in 3 years, IRI launched 153 research projects, 85 articles scholars, 41 books, 7 collaborating MoUs, 42 workshops , 103 seminars, 58 conferences and 6 youth summits.

He informed that the Institute had trained up to know more than 1200 researchers as well.

He thanked all the guests and vowed to continue the efforts to serve the society.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of shields to the distinguished guests.