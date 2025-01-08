First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated

Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, inaugurated the Rashid Minhas Green Road, marking a significant step towards environmental sustainability in the region. The inauguration ceremony was hosted by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, inaugurated the Rashid Minhas Green Road, marking a significant step towards environmental sustainability in the region. The inauguration ceremony was hosted by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday. The event was attended by Fatou Harerimana, the High Commissioner of Rawanda, Azerbaijan's Ambassador, Khazar Farhadov and Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University.

In his welcome address, President RCCI Usman Shaukat underscored the importance of sustainable development, green energy initiatives, and collective action to mitigate these challenges. He informed the participants about the devastating effects of climate change on Pakistan. He emphasized that Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries, facing severe challenges from natural disasters, floods, and agricultural crises.

Over 2 million acres of crops have been damaged, impacting 22 percent of the population dependent on agriculture.

Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, commended RCCI for its First Green Road initiative, calling it a vital step in addressing climate concerns. She stressed that practical actions are more impactful than mere announcements and highlighted the crucial role of the private sector in combating climate change. Romina emphasized the need for collective responsibility stating, "We must work together to leave behind a better environment for our children instead of wealth. Each individual must improve their homes, streets, and communities."

The event was attended by top brass of RCCI and members of its executive body.