First Group Of Sikh Yatrees Returns In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:48 PM

First group of Sikh yatrees who arrived here to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nankan Dev Ji, left for India on Wednesday through Wagha Border

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :First group of Sikh yatrees who arrived here to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nankan Dev Ji, left for India on Wednesday through Wagha Border.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Tariq Wazir presented special gifts and boquet to Sikh yatrees on behalf of ETPB Chairman and saw them off.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh, Deputy Decretary Imran Gondal and other board officials were also present on the occasion.

Group leader Sardar Gormeet Sigh thanked the government of Pakistan and the trust board for making best arrangements for Sikh yatrees.

He said, "We pray for the development and prosperity of the land of our Guru". Sikh women also praised the trust board for the steps taken for the beautification and development works of Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib.

They chanted slogans Pakistan Zindabad and Prime Minister Imran Khan Zindabad.

