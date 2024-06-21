Open Menu

First Hajj Flight Arrived Bacha Khan Int'l Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

First Hajj flight arrived Bacha Khan Int'l Airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The first Hajj flight arrived at Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar with 275 pilgrims on board of a private airline here on Friday.

Airport Manager Zia Ahmed, along with hockey Olympian Rahim Khan, hockey Olympian Musadiq Hussain, and other officials, welcomed the pilgrims.

 

Soon after arriving at the international arrival terminal at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar, pilgrims were garlanded with flowers.

According to officials, PIA’s post-Hajj operations will continue until July 21 to bring back over 35,000 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia through 171 flights. 

The flights will be operational for Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, and Peshawar.

